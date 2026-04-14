MP Board Result 2026: MPBSE class 10th, 12th results to be out tomorrow

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to declare the Class 10 results for 2026 on April 15. According to an official notice issued late on April 13, the results will be announced on Wednesday at 11 am.

“Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will announce the Class 10 and 12 examination results on April 15. The event will be held at 11:00 am at the Samatva Auditorium in the Chief Minister’s residence,” the notification stated.

How to check MPBSE Class 10 results?

Step 1 – Visit the official website at mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Step 2 – On the home page, press on the link ‘MP Board Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2026’.

Step 3 – Fill in your roll number and date of birth on the login page.

Step 4 – Your MPBSE Class 10th or 12th result will be showcased on the screen.

Step 5 – Check your marks, then download and print the marksheet.

Documents required for the MP Board Result 2026

· Admit card is the most crucial document as it has your roll number and other essential details

· Roll number is needed to log in and view your result online

· Application number is needed sometimes, along with the roll number, on the result portals

· Date of birth is used for verification while accessing your result

· The website may ask for your school code for authentication.

MP Board Exams 2026 marking pattern

A minimum aggregate of 33 per cent is needed to pass Class 10, which has a marking system of 75 marks for theory and 25 marks for internal evaluation or project work.

Non-practical subjects in Class 12 follow an 80+20 pattern, whereas practical subjects like science follow a 70+30 pattern. Passing both the theory and practical components is required.

About the MPBSE board exams 2026

The MP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations began on February 10, with 3,856 exam centres set up to ensure smooth conduct. CCTV cameras were installed across centres to prevent malpractice.

The process of collecting question papers from police stations, along with flying squads and surveillance systems, was closely monitored. Exams were held from 9 am to 12 pm.

Across the state, over 16 lakh students appeared for the board exams, including around 7 lakh for Class 12 and 9.7 lakh for Class 10. A total of 3,856 centres were used to conduct the examinations.