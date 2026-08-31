The post-result process for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026 will begin tomorrow, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ). Applications for verification of marks and re-evaluation will open at a later stage. However, the first step will be to obtain a scanned copy of the evaluated answer book.

The CBSE officially announced the results of the Class 12 Supplementary (Compartment) Examination 2026 on August 12, 2026. The examination was conducted on July 28, 2026, at various exam centres across India.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026 Application: Important Dates

Before requesting verification or re-evaluation, students must apply for the scanned copy.

According to CBSE, candidates will only be qualified for the next steps if they receive the scanned copy using the specified procedure. · Scanned copy of the evaluated answer book: Aug 31 to Sept 1, 2026 · Fee: ₹100 per subject · Verification of marks: September 7 to 8, 2026 · Verification fee: ₹100 per answer book · Re-evaluation: September 7 to 8, 2026 · Re-evaluation fee: ₹100 per question. CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026 post-result details After obtaining the scanned copy of their answer book, students can verify whether all questions were evaluated, whether marks were awarded correctly, and whether the marks were totalled accurately.