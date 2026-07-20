AP EAMCET 2026 counseling registration starts today; apply for Phase 1

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 counselling registration process for Phase 1 seat allotment begins on July 20, 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to BE and BTech programmes can register and fill in their preferred choices through the official counselling website.

The registration link is available on the Commissionerate of Higher Education's official website. Once the required documents are uploaded, they will be verified online.

The web options window will remain open from July 25 to July 31, 2026, during which candidates can select their preferred courses and colleges. The Phase 1 seat allotment results will be announced on August 6, 2026.

AP EAPCET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule Registration cum Payment of Processing Fee: July 20, 2026 to July 29, 2026 Verification of Uploaded Certificates at HLCs by Online- July 22, 2026 to July 31, 2026 Dates of Web Options entry: July 25, 2026 to July 31, 2026 Date of changing the Web options- August 1, 2026 Release of seat allotment- August 6, 2026 Self-joining and reporting at college- August 7, 2026 to August 13, 2026 ALSO READ: ISC Class 12 improvement result 2026 out, rechecking window till July 20 Attending classes at college- August 10, 2026.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: How to apply and upload documents? Step 1: Visit the official EAPCET counselling portal at cap.apcfss.in Step 2: Click on the Registration link Step 3: Fill in the AP EAPCET Hall Ticket No., Date of Birth, Mobile No., and Aadhaar No. Step 4: Click on candidate's login and enter your username and password Step 5: The Candidate Registration form, including all basic information, will be showcased. Verify all the details thoroughly Step 6: Fill in the required information and upload necessary documents in PDF format Step 7: Make the payment of the fee, if the details are correct

ALSO READ: UPSSSC 2026 One-Time Registration (OTR) to ease PET process Step 8: Click the print button and take a printout for later use. AP EAMCET 2026 counselling fee While completing the counseling forms, students will be given a link to submit their counseling processing fee. UPI services, Net Banking, and credit/debit cards can all be used to pay the cost. Below are the category-wise fee specifics: OC/BC- ₹1200/- SC/ST- ₹600/-. AP EAMCET 2026: Documents for counseling verification EAPCET 2026 Hall Ticket and Rank Card SSC Marks Memo and Intermediate Marks Memo Bridge course certificate for intermediate vocational candidates

Class 6 to Intermediate study certificates Caste Certificate (if applicable) EWS Certificate valid for the year 2026-27 from Meeseva, for only OC Candidates who want to claim reservation under the EWS category Minority Certificate (if Applicable) Transfer Certificate (T.C) Residence Certificate of AP(for Private Studied Candidates ) Parents (Father or Mother) 10 years residence certificate of Andhra Pradesh for Non-Local candidates Income Certificate issued on or after 01.01.2023 for claiming tuition fee reimbursement. Special Category Certificates (if applicable to the candidate) PWD- Persons with Benchmark Disability CAP (Children of Armed Personnel)