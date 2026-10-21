CBSE LOC 2027 deadline today: Check late fee, dates and key guidelines

The List of Candidates (LOC) submission portal will close today, October 21, 2026, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). For classes 10 and 12, who will be taking the 2026–2027 board exams, the board has requested that all affiliated schools complete the LOC submission process.

The CBSE reminded schools on Monday that they had till October 21 to submit the LOC without incurring a late fee. On September 24, the school board began accepting LOCs for the 2027 Class 10 and 12 board exams.

Through the official CBSE portal, cbse.gov.in, all CBSE-affiliated schools may submit the LOC for eligible students.

CBSE LOC 2027 Important dates · CBSE LOC submission window opened- September 24, 2026 · Last date to submit LOC without late fee- October 21, 2026 · Late-fee window (Rs 2,000 per student)- October 22 to 30, 2026 · Correction window for verification slips- November 2 to 4, 2026 · Application with no-late-fee deadline- October 17 ALSO READ: JNV admissions 2027 deadline extended for Class 9 and 11 Lateral Entry · Application with a late window- Until October 26. CBSE 2027 LOC: Important instructions In order to prevent their students from being disqualified later, school heads must bear these factors in mind. The board has recommended that all schools:

· Submit correct data of students · Submit correct subjects chosen by the students · Submit LOC within the given schedule · Submit LOC of all eligible students · Pay the fee on time CBSE 2027 LOC submission verify name, spelling School administrators have been warned by the CBSE to use caution when entering applicant names. Principals and teachers are responsible for making sure that a student's name is spelled correctly and in accordance with the school's admission record. Verifying the names of parents and guardians is also crucial. The school board will use this information for a variety of exam-related purposes, according to official information.

ALSO READ: UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: Check Round 1 schedule and important dates Schools must therefore make sure that every eligible student is on the list and that all information is correct. Prior to the final submission, subject selections should also be thoroughly reviewed. CBSE Exam Fees 2027 (for schools in India) · Exam fee: ₹1,600 per candidate for five subjects, for both Class 10 and Class 12. · Extra subject: ₹320 per additional subject. · Practical (Class 12): ₹160 per practical subject for schools in India. · Nepal and other countries: ₹5,500 for five subjects in Nepal and ₹11,000 in other nations.