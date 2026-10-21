UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: Check Round 1 schedule and important dates

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has issued the schedule for UP NEET PG Round 1 counselling. Candidates interested in applying for MD, MS, Diploma, and DNB courses can visit the official website to register under state quota seats.

As per the schedule released, the UP NEET PG counselling 2026 Round 1 registration window opens today, October 21, 2026. The deadline for students to register for the PG counselling procedure is October 26, 2026.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: Important dates

Commencement of online registration: October 21, 2026

Deadline to apply: October 26, 2026

Merit list announcement, online choice-filling process: October 26, 2026

Online choice filling ends: October 30, 2026

Seat allotment result: November 2, 2026

Deadline for downloading the allotment letter and the admission process: November 3 to 7, 2026 and November 12 and 13, 2026.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP NEET PG counselling registration link.

Step 3: Enter the application form and upload all required documents.

Step 4: Make the payment of the required registration fee

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What happens after the UP NEET PG Counselling 2026?

Eligible candidates can submit their selections for the initial allotment after the merit list is announced. For allotment, college and course selections must be entered in order of priority.