CGBSE announces 10th, 12th Supplementary exam results 2023, check link here

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has released the class 10th and 12th supplementary exam results 2023 on August 8, 2023. Students can check the class 10th and 12th class supplementary examination result 2023 on the official website, cgbse.nic.in.

Students can check their supplementary exam result using the roll number at the result window.

CGBSE conducted the class 10th supplementary exams from July 6 to July 14 and the class 12th supplementary exams from July 6 to July 20, 2023.

The Chhattisgarh board earlier announced the class 10th and 12th exam results on May 10, and the pass percentage of class 10th was 75.05, and for 12th, it was 79.96.

This year around eight lakh students appeared for the class 10th and 12th exams in Chhattisgarh.

How to check class 10th and 12th Supplementary exam results 2023?

Here are the easy steps to check and download class 10th and 12th supplementary exam results: