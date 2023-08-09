Home / Education / News / CGBSE announces 10th, 12th Supplementary exam results 2023, check link here

CGBSE announces 10th, 12th Supplementary exam results 2023, check link here

The Chhattisgarh board has announced class 10th and 12th supplementary exam results 2023. Students can check their results on the board's official website, i.e., cgbse.nic.in

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has released the class 10th and 12th supplementary exam results 2023 on August 8, 2023. Students can check the class 10th and 12th class supplementary examination result 2023 on the official website, cgbse.nic.in.

Students can check their supplementary exam result using the roll number at the result window.

CGBSE conducted the class 10th supplementary exams from July 6 to July 14 and the class 12th supplementary exams from July 6 to July 20, 2023. 

The Chhattisgarh board earlier announced the class 10th and 12th exam results on May 10, and the pass percentage of class 10th was 75.05, and for 12th, it was 79.96.

This year around eight lakh students appeared for the class 10th and 12th exams in Chhattisgarh.

How to check class 10th and 12th Supplementary exam results 2023?

Here are the easy steps to check and download class 10th and 12th supplementary exam results:
  • Visit the official website i.e., https://cgbse.nic.in/
  • On the home page, check for the supplementary exam result and click on it.
  • A new login page will appear on your screen, enter your login credential, such as CGBSE roll number.
  • After entering your details successfully, your mark sheet will appear on your screen.
  • You can check and download class 10th or 12th supplementary 2023.
Topics :Chattisgarhexam resultsboard examsIndian educationeducation

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

