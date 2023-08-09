CGBSE announces 10th, 12th Supplementary exam results 2023, check link here

Also Read: RNC GNM result 2023 released: Check how to download results at rncexam.in
How to check class 10th and 12th Supplementary exam results 2023?
- Visit the official website i.e., https://cgbse.nic.in/
- On the home page, check for the supplementary exam result and click on it.
- A new login page will appear on your screen, enter your login credential, such as CGBSE roll number.
- After entering your details successfully, your mark sheet will appear on your screen.
- You can check and download class 10th or 12th supplementary 2023.