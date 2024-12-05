PKL 2024, December 5, matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 action continues its third leg at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Complex in Pune on Thursday, December 5, 2024. The battle for playoff spots is intensifying, with teams vying to secure a position in the top six of the points table. The first match of the day will see Ashu Malik’s Dabang Delhi take on Surender Gill’s UP Yoddhas, while in the second match, Arjun Deshwal’s Jaipur Pink Panthers will face PKL’s most successful skipper, Sunil Kumar’s U Mumba.

Match 1: Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas

In the first match, UP Yoddhas will go up against Dabang Delhi in a crucial encounter to bolster their playoff hopes. UP Yoddhas, led by Surender Gill, have regained their form, and a win here could see them edge closer to the playoffs. Dabang Delhi, with a solid lineup including Naveen Kumar, will look to capitalize on their strong defensive setup and continue their push for a top-six position.

Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas Playing 7

Dabang Delhi (probable): Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Gaurav Chillar, Yogesh Dahiya, Ashish Malik, Sandeep, Ashish

UP Yoddhas (probable): Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Ashu Singh, Ankit, Sumit

Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record between these two sides is relatively close, but UP Yoddhas have the upper hand in their recent encounters.

Total matches: 12

Dabang Delhi won: 5

UP Yoddhas won: 7

Tie: 0

Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba

ALSO READ: Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Sunil Kumar becomes most successful PKL captain In the second match of the day, Jaipur Pink Panthers will face U Mumba. Jaipur, after some ups and downs, will look to bounce back from their recent drop in form and push for a higher ranking, while U Mumba, under the leadership of Sunil Kumar, will seek to extend their winning streak and aim to secure the second spot in the points table with a win on Thursday.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers (probable): Lucky Sharma, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Vikas Kandola, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Reza Mirbagheri

U Mumba (probable): Bhavani Rajput, Gagan Gowda, Hitesh, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Bharat Hooda

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Head-to-Head

Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba are even in their head-to-head matchups at 11-11.

Total matches: 24

Jaipur Pink Panthers won: 11

U Mumba won: 11

Tie: 2

PKL 2024 December 5 Matches Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2024 on December 5?

Dabang Delhi will face UP Yoddhas at 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2024 on December 5?

Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on U Mumba at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 December 5 matches in India?

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 December 5 matches live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 December 5 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2024 December 5 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.