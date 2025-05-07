Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 07:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Cuet-UG postponed, now to begin on May 13, city intimation on May 7: NTA

Cuet-UG postponed, now to begin on May 13, city intimation on May 7: NTA

While the exam was scheduled to begin on Thursday, the agency had not announced the subject-wise date sheet

In a late-night announcement, NTA said the exam will now be conducted from May 13 and city intimation slips will be issued by May 7 |Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG has been postponed and will now begin from May 13, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday night.

The exam was originally slated to begin on May 8.

In a late-night announcement, NTA said the exam will now be conducted from May 13 and city intimation slips will be issued by May 7.

While the exam was scheduled to begin on Thursday, the agency had not announced the subject-wise date sheet.

According to sources, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has just concluded the mammoth task of conducting the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which was under scanner last year and its integrity questioned.

 

The CUET-UG, which is a gateway to undergraduate admissions in the country, has seen a record 13.5 lakh applications this year.

In a pattern shift from last year, the exam will be conducted only in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, CUET-UG was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.

The exam was conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time in 2024. It was cancelled across Delhi the night before it was to be held due to logistical reasons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

