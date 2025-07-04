TS POLYCET 2025 round 1 seat allotment results today at tgpolycet.nic.in

TS POLYCET 2025: The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Telangana, is set to announce the TS POLYCET (Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test) 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results today, July 4.

Once released, candidates can access their allotment status on the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in.

Candidates allotted a seat in the first phase must pay the admission fee and complete the self-reporting process online between July 4 and July 6.

The final round of TS POLYCET counselling 2025 will be held from July 9 to 17, with the final allotment results expected on or before July 15.

The entrance exam was conducted on May 13, 2025, and the results were declared on May 24. The exam spanned 2 hours and 30 minutes, covering Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology at the Class 10 (SSC) level.

How to check the TS POLYCET 2025 allotment results? Here are the simple steps to check and download the TS POLYCET 2025 allotment results: Visit the official TS POLYCET counselling website: tgpolycet.nic.in

Click on the link labelled "TS POLYCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025"

Log in using your credentials

Submit the details to view your allotment result TS POLYCET 2025 allotment results: Passing criteria To qualify in TS POLYCET 2025, candidates needed to score at least 30% marks (i.e., 36 out of 120). However, for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, ranks were assigned to all individuals who scored a minimum of 1 mark.