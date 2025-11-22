Home / Education / News / Delhi govt notifies admission schedule for pvt schools for 2026-27 session

Delhi govt notifies admission schedule for pvt schools for 2026-27 session





Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 9:34 PM IST
The Delhi government on Saturday notified the admission schedule for entry-level classes in private schools for the 2026-27 academic session, for which forms will be available from December 4 and the first list of selected candidates will be released on January 23.

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), schools will have to upload their admission criteria and points for open seats (other than EWS/DG/CWSN categories) by November 28.

The last date for submitting application forms in schools is December 27, it stated.

The circular stated that schools must upload the details of all applicants on January 9, followed by the marks allotted to each child under the points system by January 16.

The first list of selected students, along with the waiting list, will be published on January 23. Parents can raise queries regarding point allocation from January 24 to February 3. The second list will be issued on February 9, it stated.

The circular added that the admission process will close on March 19.

The DoE has reiterated that schools cannot adopt criteria that were abolished earlier by the department and upheld by the Delhi High Court. It has also reminded schools to comply with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act while framing criteria.

Schools have been directed to display the break-up of points for all criteria on their websites.

They must also upload details of children admitted under open seats, including marks allotted under the points system.

The circular emphasised transparency, stating that any draw of lots must be conducted in the presence of parents and its video recorded.

The DoE has also clarified the age criteria for entry-level classes. For the 2026-27 session, a child must be at least three years old for nursery, four years for KG and five years for Class One as on March 31, 2026.

Schools may grant age relaxation of up to one month at the level of the head of school, it read.

A district-level monitoring cell will oversee compliance and address grievances related to the admission process.

The DoE has also added that charging capitation fees or forcing parents to buy school prospectus is prohibited. Only a non-refundable Rs 25 can be taken as registration fee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Delhi governmentDelhi schoolsSchool Admission

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

