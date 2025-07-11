Delhi Technological University begins Btech odd semesters registration 2025

Delhi Technological University (DTU) will open online registration for odd-semester Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) programmes today, July 11. For the third, fifth, and seventh semesters of DTU BTech, candidates can apply online on the official website at dtu.ac.in beginning at 3 pm onwards.

On July 14, at 3 pm, the registration period for the third semester test of the Bachelor of Design (BDes) will open. On July 25, at 11:59 pm, registration for both programs will close.

DTU Registration 2025: Guidelines

1. Students should use their registered email address at reg.exam.dtu.ac.in to check or reset their login password before starting the registration process. During registration, there will not be any options to reset your password, forget your password, or log in using your Google ID.

2. In the school year 2025–2026, odd semester exams will not require separate registration. After the deadline, no student will be permitted to register. All students must register online for both core and elective courses. Requests to add, remove, or modify courses made offline will not be honoured. 3. If a student has not finished all of the first-year courses in an undergraduate program, they should not enrol in third-year courses; similarly, if they have not finished all of the second-year courses in a program longer than three years, they should not enrol in fourth-year courses. 4. Students should avoid selecting any core course for the upcoming semesters, as well as the same or a related elective that they have already taken in previous semesters.

Students will have the option to download and keep their registration form, and if authorities request it, they might need to provide a copy of it to their departments. About DTU Founded in 1941, Delhi Technological University (DTU) was formerly known as Delhi College of Engineering. Previously associated with the University of Delhi, Delhi Technological University holds ISO certification. The university is one of the best for students for engineering courses. DTU is renowned for its cutting-edge facilities, excellent placement support, and abundance of extracurricular activities. It provides UG, PG, and other courses to students through 17 departments.