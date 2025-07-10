NEST 2025 result declared today; Check scorecard, merit list at nestexam.in

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2025 result has been officially announced today, July 10, 2025. The result is released jointly by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards at the official website, nestexam.in.