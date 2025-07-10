NEST 2025 result declared today; Check scorecard, merit list at nestexam.in

How to download NEST 2025 results?
- Visit the official website, nestexam.in.
- Click on the “Login” option on the homepage.
- Enter your application number/user ID and password.
- After logging in, your result will appear on the screen.
- Download and save a copy for future reference.
NEST 2025: Merit list & admission updates
- The NISER Bhubaneswar merit list is now available on the official site.
- The University of Mumbai (UM-DAE CEBS) will release its merit list shortly.
- Students who qualify NEST 2025 will be eligible for admission into the Integrated M.Sc. programme at either NISER or UM-DAE CEBS.
NEST 2025: Eligibility criteria
- Have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam in 2023 or 2024 (students appearing in 2025 can apply for next year).
- Score a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/Divyang) in Class 12 from a recognised board.
- Be featured on the NEST 2025 merit list.
- There is no upper age limit for appearing in NEST 2025 or for admission.
What’s on the NEST 2025 scorecard?
- Candidate’s Name
- Roll Number
- Name of the Exam
- Subject-wise Marks
- Total Marks
- Qualification Status
