NEST 2025 result declared today; Check scorecard, merit list at nestexam.in

NEST 2025 results are now available at nestexam.in. Candidates can access their results through the official website using their credentials

NEST 2025 result out
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 6:26 PM IST
The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2025 result has been officially announced today, July 10, 2025. The result is released jointly by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards at the official website, nestexam.in.  Also Read: JNU UG Admission 2025: Registration started till July 15 on website

How to download NEST 2025 results?

To access your NEST 2025 scorecard, follow these steps:
  • Visit the official website, nestexam.in.
  • Click on the “Login” option on the homepage.
  • Enter your application number/user ID and password.
  • After logging in, your result will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save a copy for future reference.

NEST 2025: Merit list & admission updates

  • The NISER Bhubaneswar merit list is now available on the official site.
  • The University of Mumbai (UM-DAE CEBS) will release its merit list shortly.
  • Students who qualify NEST 2025 will be eligible for admission into the Integrated M.Sc. programme at either NISER or UM-DAE CEBS.

NEST 2025: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for admission, candidates must:
  • Have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam in 2023 or 2024 (students appearing in 2025 can apply for next year).
  • Score a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/Divyang) in Class 12 from a recognised board.
  • Be featured on the NEST 2025 merit list.
  • There is no upper age limit for appearing in NEST 2025 or for admission.

What’s on the NEST 2025 scorecard?

Your scorecard will display the following details:
  • Candidate’s Name
  • Roll Number
  • Name of the Exam
  • Subject-wise Marks
  • Total Marks
  • Qualification Status
Ensure that all information is accurate. Keep the scorecard safely for the admission process.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

