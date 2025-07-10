Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 to be out soon at keralaresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is expected to issue the Kerala plus Two SAY (Save a Year) Result 2025 today, July 10, 2025. If students took the supplemental exams, they can access their results on the official websites, keralaresults.nic.in and result.kite.kerala.gov.in.

The DHSE Kerala held the Plus Two SAY exams from June 12 to June 20, 2025, to allow students who failed one or more topics in the Kerala Class 12 board exams earlier this year another chance. The results will determine eligibility for post-secondary education and employment opportunities.

Kerala +2 SAY Result 2025: How to check?

Step 1: Go to the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in or result.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Press on the link that says “Kerala plus Two SAY Result 2025." Step 3: Fill in your Roll Number and Date of Birth on the login page. Step 4: Send the details to view your provisional marksheet. Step 5: Download or take a printout of the result for later use. Kerala Plus Two Regular Exams 2025 3,70,642 students took the Kerala Class 12 board exams earlier this year. 2,88,394 of these students passed, yielding a 77.81% pass percentage. This represents a minor decline from the 2024 record of 78.69%. It is recommended that students check their results exclusively on the official websites listed above and continue to monitor DHSE updates for any additional announcements.