DU SOL Admit Card 2025 out at sol.du.ac.in; check how to download and more

Admit cards for the December–January semester exams have been distributed by the University of Delhi (DU) to second-year, third-year, and former students of the School of Open Learning (SOL). Candidates who have registered can use their login credentials to download their admission cards from the official website at sol.du.ac.in.

Notably, the authorities have not yet published the DU SOL admit cards for the first year of 2025. The official calendar states that the DU SOL exams for different programs will start on December 10, 2025. Candidates must enter the exam room with their admit cards and a valid form of identification.

How to download DU SOL Admit Card 2025? • Go to the official website of DU SOL at sol.du.ac.in. • Press on the DU SOL Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page. • A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in the login details. • Press on submit, and your hall ticket will be showcased. • View the hall ticket and download it. • Keep a hard copy of the same for later use. Details mentioned on DU SOL Admit Card 2025 • Student name • Roll/enrollment number • Course & Year • Photograph & signature