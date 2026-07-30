PSEB Punjab Supplementary Result 2026: Class 10th, 12th results out soon

The PSEB Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Result is likely to be released shortly by the Punjab School Education Board. To view the results and download their marksheets, candidates who took the PSEB 10th and 12th supplementary exams can go to the board's official website at pseb.ac.in.

The PSEB Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 was held from July 4 to July 6, 2026, and the PSEB 10th Supplementary Exam 2026 was held by the Punjab Board from July 6 to July 16, 2026.

PSEB 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Complete Schedule

· PSEB 10th Main Exam Date 2026- March 6 to April 1, 2026

· PSEB 10th Main Exam Result 2026- May 11, 2026

· PSEB Class 10th Supplementary Exam 2026- July 6 to 16, 2026

· PSEB Class 12th Main Exam Date 2026- February 17 to April 4, 2026

· PSEB Class 12th Main Exam Result 2026- May 13, 2026

· Punjab Board Supplementary examination results 2026- July 30 or 31, 2026/ first week of August 2026 (estimated).

How to check and download the PSEB Supplementary Result 2026?

· Visit the Board's website at pseb.ac.in.

· Click on the PSEB supplementary result link

· Fill in your roll number and submit the details

· The result will display on the screen.

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Details mentioned in PSEB 12th, 10th Supplementary Result 2026

· Student name

· Roll number

· Registration number

· Stream

· Father name

· Mother's name

· Category

· Total marks

· Subjects

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What to do after the PSEB Supplementary result 2026?

The scorecard obtained from the website is merely provisional. A few weeks after the results are announced, you must go to your school to pick up your final marksheet and original migration certificate and plan for your next academic steps.

You will not be promoted to the next class this session if you did not pass the supplemental exam. Each academic cycle, PSEB only permits one further attempt. To retake the board exams the next year, you must re-enrol as a full-year regular or open school student for the 2026–2027 academic year.