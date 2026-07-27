The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 notification has been announced on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will hold the entrance exam on Sunday, November 29, 2026, across around 170 test cities in 3 sessions.

The CAT 2026 registration process will start at 10 am on August 3, 2026. Candidates can submit their applications until September 15, 2026, by 5 pm. The exam is the gateway to admission at 21 IIMs and various leading business schools, including FMS Delhi, SPJIMR, MDI Gurgaon, IITs and IIFT.

CAT 2026 important dates

· CAT 2026 registration: August 3, 2026

· Deadline to apply: September 15, 2026

· CAT 2026 admit card release date: November 4, 2026

· CAT 2026 exam date: November 29, 2026.

CAT 2026 fee structure

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CAT 2026 marking scheme

There will be a 40-minute time limit for each section. During the exam, candidates will not be permitted to switch between sections. 30 per cent of the questions will be Type-in-the-Answer (TITA) questions, and the remaining 70 percent will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). One mark will be subtracted for each wrong MCQ response.

About CAT 2026

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree from an accredited university or institution with at least 50 per cent of the possible points or an equivalent CGPA (45% for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates).

Subject to meeting the requirements, final-year undergraduate students and those awaiting results may also apply.

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More about the CAT 2026

The official website has the comprehensive CAT 2026 notice. On November 4, 2026, the web portal will make the admit cards available. The exam is scheduled for November 29, 2026, and the results are anticipated to be released within the first week of January 2027. Candidates should be aware that their CAT 2026 results are valid till December 31, 2027.