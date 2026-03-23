Fewer than 20% colleges achieve strong placements despite NEP push: Report

Fewer than 20 per cent of higher education institutions in India achieve over 75 per cent placements within six months of graduation, despite employability becoming a key focus under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, according to a report released on Monday by TeamLease Edtech.

The report, titled From Degree Factories to Employability Hubs, highlights persistent gaps between academic outcomes and labour market expectations, even as universities and colleges increasingly prioritise job readiness.

High placement outcomes remain limited, with only 16.7 per cent of institutions reporting placement rates of 76–100 per cent within six months of graduation. About 31.6 per cent of institutions place between 51 and 75 per cent of students, while nearly 29 per cent report placement rates below 25 per cent, indicating wide disparities in employment outcomes across colleges, the report said.

India has rapidly expanded its higher education system over the past two decades, with thousands of institutions enrolling millions of students annually. However, the report notes that the transition from degree-focused education to employability-driven learning remains uneven across institutions. “There is growing consensus that employability must be embedded within academic design rather than addressed at the margins. At the same time, the pace and depth of adoption vary widely. Some institutions are beginning to build integrated employability systems, while others continue to rely on fragmented initiatives that struggle to scale,” said Shantanu Rooj, founder and chief executive officer of TeamLease EdTech.

The report said higher education institutions need to move beyond traditional classroom-based learning models and integrate practical exposure, internships, and industry-linked training into academic programmes. Only 8.6 per cent of institutions said their curricula are fully aligned with industry requirements across all programmes, while 16.9 per cent reported such alignment in only select courses, according to the report. Taken together, about a quarter of institutions show some degree of industry alignment, suggesting that efforts to link academic programmes with labour market needs remain limited and uneven across the sector, the report said. Industry collaboration is expected to play a critical role in improving employability outcomes. Institutions that maintain close partnerships with employers are more likely to adapt their curricula to market needs and offer students hands-on experience through projects, apprenticeships, and internships, the report added.

Internships are gradually being integrated into academic programmes, with 9.4 per cent of institutions offering them across all courses and 17.4 per cent providing them in select programmes, the report said. A growing number of institutions are integrating soft skills and communication training into their programmes, with 15.75 per cent offering continuous training modules and 19.95 per cent delivering them through short-term workshops, the report said. “While adoption is still uneven, emphasis on soft skills indicates clear momentum towards embedding employability skills more intentionally within the student experience — progress is visible, though significant headroom for expansion remains,” said the report.