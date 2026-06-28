Foreign universities deepen India presence with permanent local faculty

According to Singhal, universities use the same faculty search panels and recruitment processes for India appointments as they do at their home campuses. “It is usually a mix of faculty. There will be academics seconded from the home campus for six months to a year or more. There will also be globally recruited faculty who relocate to India or are already teaching in other countries, as well as high-quality local faculty, because the campuses are serving the Indian market. It’s a healthy mix of all three,” Singhal added.