ICAI CA 2025: Sept foundation, inter, final result today; details inside

ICAI CA 2025: Sept foundation, inter, final result today; details inside

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will soon out the Chartered Accountancy Final, Intermediate, and Foundation exam results for the Sept 2025 today, on Nov 3, 2025 at the official website

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

CA Result 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Today, November 3, 2025, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the results of the final, intermediate, and foundation exams for the September 2025 session of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) program. Candidates who took the exam can view their results on the official ICAI websites, icaiexam.icai.org and icai.nic.in. 
 
They will need their roll number and registration number to log in in order to view the scorecards. The CA Final and Intermediate exams were conducted from September 12 to September 26, 2025, across several centres in India and abroad, while the Foundation exam occurred on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025.
 

ICAI CA 2025: Result Date and time 

CA ‘Final and Intermediate’ results date- November 3, 2025
CA Final and Intermediate results time- Around 2:00 pm
CA ‘Foundation’ results date- November 3, 2025

CA ‘Foundation’ results time- Around 5:00 pm. 

ICAI CA September 2025 Results: How to check and download?

1. Go to the official website at icai.nic.in.
2. Press on the link to check the CA September 2025 results, available on the home page.
3. Fill in your credentials to log in and submit.
4. View the result showcased on the screen.
5. Download the result and keep a printout for later reference.

ICAI CA September 2025 Result: What is the CA Foundation passing criteria?

Candidates will be deemed qualified for the CA Foundation exams if they receive 40 marks in each subject and 50% overall. Candidates who receive more than 70% marks in the CA Foundation September 2025 exam will also be eligible to receive the qualifying status of "pass with distinction" from ICAI. 
 
In order to maintain a record for academic criteria and verification, candidates are encouraged to download their scorecards as soon as the announcement is made. 
 
For thousands of prospective chartered accountants in India and elsewhere, the September 2025 results signify yet another significant milestone. Later in the day, ICAI is anticipated to provide the merit list and total pass rates.

What's next after the ICAI CA September 2025 results? 

Your next course of action after the release of the ICAI CA September 2025 results will be determined by the exam level you took (Foundation, Intermediate, or Final) and whether you passed or failed. 
 
Apply for Marks Verification: Within a month of the results being announced, you can apply online for a mark verification or get certified copies of your answer sheets via the ICAI website if you are 'not satisfied' with your performance.
 
Re-register for the next attempt: The registration period for the upcoming CA Intermediate and Final tests, which are set for January 2026, has probably opened (beginning November 3, 2025). To prevent late fees, register as soon as possible for the following cycle.
 

Topics : ICAI chartered accountants exam results

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

