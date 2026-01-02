GATE Admit Card 2026 date postponed, new date to be soon, all details here

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 admit card release date has been rescheduled. The new date for the issuance of the admit card will be announced later by IIT Guwahati, the institution that administers the exam. The release of the admission cards was originally planned for January 2, 2026.
Candidates who have enrolled for the entrance exam can access the exam's mock link now. To help students prepare for the test, IIT Guwahati has made the exam's mock link available.
About GATE 2026 exams
"The release date of the GATE 2026 admit card has been postponed. The revised release date will be announced soon. The paper schedule is released. Mock Test Links are live now," says an official statement on the GATE 2026 website.
In partnership with IISc Bengaluru and all Indian Institutes of Technology, the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) will host GATE 2026 in February. The National Coordination Board (NCB), Ministry of Education, will administer the test.