MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025 out at result.msbte.ac.in, know more

MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025 out at result.msbte.ac.in, know more

MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025 announced at official website. Numerous diploma programs in engineering, technology, management, and related topics are available from the board

Sonika Nitin Nimje
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Winter Semester results 2025 have been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE). Candidates who took the MSBTE Winter Semester exams can now visit the official website to view and obtain their scorecards in PDF format.
 
Students must log in using their seat number or enrollment number in order to view the results. Exams for the MSBTE Winter Semester took place from November 11 to December 3, 2025.

MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025: How to download scorecard?

· Go to the official website at result.msbte.ac.in
 
· Press on MSBTE Winter semester scorecard PDF link
 
 
· Use enrollment number or seat number as the login credentials 

· MSBTE winter semester scorecard PDF will be showcased for download
 
· Save MSBTE Winter semester scorecard PDF and take a hard copy for later. 

Details mentioned in the MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025

Important information, including the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, aggregate marks, rank, and other pertinent information is included in the MSBTE Winter Semester scorecard.

More about the MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025

Numerous diploma programs in engineering, technology, management, and related topics are available from MSBTE. Diploma programs in civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, fashion and clothing technology, food technology, and pharmacy are among the most in-demand courses. 
 
To accommodate a wide range of academic interests and professional goals, MSBTE also offers specialized diploma programs in fields like Industrial Electronics, Digital Electronics, and Travel & Tourism. Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website, msbte.ac.in, for additional details on the MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025.

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

