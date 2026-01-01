JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip to be released soon by NTA, know more

Jee main 2026 city intimation time: The city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 is anticipated to be released on the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website shortly.

Candidates can check the city intimation slip by visiting the website. The slip will be released within the first week of January, and the JEE Main 2026 exam will begin on January 21.

Steps to download JEE main 2026 city intimation slip

- Go to the official JEE Main website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.

- Search the "JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip" link.

- Fill in your password, date of birth, and application/registration number.

- The city notification slip will display; download and store it. About the NTA JEE Main exams 2026 For students looking to enrol in undergraduate engineering and architectural programs in India, the NTA administers JEE Main, a national entrance exam. In addition to being the qualifying exams for JEE Advanced, which are necessary for entrance into IITs, it is also utilised for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and numerous other engineering institutes. The exams, which are often administered online twice a year and primarily assess students in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, enable students to raise their scores.