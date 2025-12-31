CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2026 postponed; know full revised timetable

“All other examination dates remain unchanged. Schools are requested to kindly disseminate this information to all concerned students and parents for their information and necessary action, please. Date Sheets are being amended accordingly, and the revised dates will also be given in the Admit Cards when issued. Your cooperation will be appreciated in ensuring the smooth conduct of the examinations." CBSE mentioned in an official notice.

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2026 'rescheduled' dates

Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bodo, Tangkhul, Bhoti, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, and Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy are among the subjects for which the Class 10 exam, which was initially set for March 3, 2026, has been rescheduled until March 11, 2026.

The Class 12 Legal Studies exam, which was originally scheduled for March 3, will now take place on April 10, 2026. The CBSE has made it clear that students should adhere to the current schedule for all remaining subjects and that all other exam dates would stay the same.