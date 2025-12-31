Home / Education / News / CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2026 postponed; know full revised timetable

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2026 postponed; know full revised timetable

CBSE has rescheduled the exam dates for Class 10th & 12th, which were planned on Mar 3, 2026. The Class 10 paper will now be held on Mar 11, while the Class 12 exam will be conducted on April 10, 2026

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2026 postponed
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2026 postponed. (Photo: PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 11:59 AM IST
For administrative reasons, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the postponement of the Class 10 and Class 12 exams that were scheduled to be held on March 3, 2026. A number of important papers have been moved to new dates in the board's updated schedule.
 
“All other examination dates remain unchanged. Schools are requested to kindly disseminate this information to all concerned students and parents for their information and necessary action, please. Date Sheets are being amended accordingly, and the revised dates will also be given in the Admit Cards when issued. Your cooperation will be appreciated in ensuring the smooth conduct of the examinations." CBSE mentioned in an official notice.

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2026 'rescheduled' dates

Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bodo, Tangkhul, Bhoti, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, and Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy are among the subjects for which the Class 10 exam, which was initially set for March 3, 2026, has been rescheduled until March 11, 2026.
 
The Class 12 Legal Studies exam, which was originally scheduled for March 3, will now take place on April 10, 2026. The CBSE has made it clear that students should adhere to the current schedule for all remaining subjects and that all other exam dates would stay the same.
 
Additionally, schools have been asked to swiftly notify parents and students of this change so that candidates can make any necessary adjustments to their preparations.   
Class Earlier schedule Revised schedule Exams
Class 10th March 3, 2026 March 11, 2026 Tibetan; German; National Cadet Corps; Bhoti; Limboo; Lepcha; Carnatic Music (Vocal)
Class 12th March 3, 2026 April 10, 2026 Legal studies
 

More about the CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2026

Schools have been notified by the board that the datesheets are being updated appropriately. When the admit cards are sent, they will also include the updated exam dates.
 
In order to help candidates plan their preparation without confusion, schools have been ordered to notify parents and pupils of this update as soon as possible. 
It is recommended that students taking the CBSE board exams in 2026 take close note of the updated dates, continue studying for all other subjects according to the original datesheet, and routinely verify official CBSE updates through their schools.
 
   
First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

