Schools shut in UP till January, check holiday updates across the country

School Closed: As biting cold grips several northern states, school closures have been extended to safeguard children from harsh weather conditions. Bihar and Jharkhand have announced that schools will remain shut until 31 December, as cities including Patna and Ranchi continue to witness sharp temperature drops. Ranchi is currently under a yellow alert for cold wave conditions.

While not all states have officially declared 29 December as a holiday, schools in a number of regions will either remain closed or operate on altered schedules due to winter vacation calendars and weather-based closures.

Delhi–NCR schools

Although there is no official statewide holiday designated for December 29 in calendars, the majority of schools in Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon have already closed earlier for winter vacation and administrative calendars.

ALSO READ: Delhi AQI update | Dense fog in Delhi disrupts flights and trains as IMD issues orange alert Due to already-established winter holiday plans, several institutions will not hold regular classes. For precise holiday dates, parents should consult each school's calendar. UP schools to close till January: CM Yogi Winter conditions have intensified across Uttar Pradesh, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to direct a statewide closure of schools until 1 January. The order applies to all education boards — including CBSE, ICSE and the UP Board — and covers students from primary to Class 12. Emphasising that children’s safety remains the top priority, the chief minister warned that no negligence will be tolerated during the ongoing cold wave. District magistrates have been authorised to impose additional local closures if temperatures continue to drop.

ALSO READ: Winter break 2025-26: Full list of state-wise school holiday schedules Online classes may be conducted only when absolutely necessary, officials stated. Bihar & Jharkhand schools Due to severe cold wave, numerous districts in both Bihar and Jharkhand have closed educational institutions. Many schools, particularly in Patna, Saharsa, Nalanda, and other places, are closed until December 30 or 31. In order to lessen exposure to the bitter cold, higher classes are either suspended or moved to different times. Other parts of North Indian schools Due to significant snowfall and travel concerns associated with cold waves, schools in Himachal Pradesh are taking prolonged winter breaks through December 31. Closures are intended for safety, particularly in hill districts and mountainous areas.

Many schools in Rajasthan will be closed on December 29 due to a winter holiday that lasts into early January 2026. Extended break schedules have been encouraged by the chill of the morning and evening in several places. School holidays across South India Schools in Tamil Nadu and Kerala usually adhere to their own academic holiday schedules. According to the recent plan, most schools are scheduled to carry on with regular operations on December 29, 2025, unless private institutions decide to take longer winter breaks or internal closures. Similar trends continue in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where regular classes are anticipated in the majority of districts, and no statewide vacation has been declared for December 29.