Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 05:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / CBSE Class 10 board exams to be held twice yearly from 2026 in Feb, May

CBSE Class 10 board exams to be held twice yearly from 2026 in Feb, May

Starting 2026, CBSE Class 10 board exams will be held in February and May; students can reappear in up to three subjects - science, math, social science, or languages - to improve scores

Student, Study, School, Class, Students

The first phase of the Class 10 board exam will be held in February and will be mandatory for all students. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved a significant change in the Class 10 examination system. Beginning in 2026, students will be able to appear for board exams twice a year, a move aimed at easing exam stress and providing opportunities for performance improvement.
 
This reform is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recommends flexible, student-friendly assessments to reduce the pressure of high-stakes examinations.
 

Class 10 boards: Exam phases, eligibility, and results

 
According to CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the first phase of the Class 10 board exam will be held in February and will be mandatory for all students. The second phase, to be conducted in May, will be optional and open to students wishing to improve their scores or reappear in up to three subjects — science, mathematics, social science, and languages.
 
 
“The results for the two phases will be announced in April and June, respectively,” Bhardwaj said. He added that “students will be allowed to improve their performance in any three subjects”. 

Also Read

Narendra Modi, Operation Sindoor, cross border terrorism, India-Pak conflict, nuclear strike

PM Narendra Modi congratulates CBSE Class 10 and 12 students on results

Exam results

CBSE 10 results 2025 out: Check pass percentage, region-wise list and more

CBSE Class 10th result 2025

CBSE Class 10th result 2025 out: Results declared on official websites

CBSE

CBSE launches 6-digit DigiLocker access code for Class 10, 12 students

CBSE 10th, 12th Board exams 2025

CBSE Class 10, 12 board results 2025 to be out soon; how to check online

 

Class 10 exams: Internal assessment and special provisions

 
Under the new norms, internal assessment will be conducted only once during the academic session. This will be applicable to all candidates, regardless of whether they appear for one or both exam phases.
 
The CBSE has also introduced provisions to accommodate specific groups. Students from winter-bound schools will be allowed to choose either of the exam phases as their main attempt. Similarly, sportspersons whose tournaments coincide with board exams and candidates with special needs (CWSN) may opt for the second exam as their primary attempt.
 
The first exam in February will be open to regular students, fresh candidates, compartment cases, essential repeat students, and those aiming for improvement. The May phase will be available to students from the improvement category, first or third-time compartment candidates, and those combining compartment and improvement subjects. 
 

Towards flexible and modular assessment

 
The draft norms for this change were released earlier this year for stakeholder feedback. With the new system in place, CBSE aims to shift the focus from one-time, high-pressure assessments to a model that encourages continuous learning.
 
The board has also hinted at additional future reforms, including modular exams, dual-level papers, and a blend of objective and descriptive formats, as part of ongoing efforts to modernise school education.
 
(With PTI inputs)

More From This Section

Exam results

CUET UG results 2025: NTA to announce scorecards soon at cuet.nta.nic.in

College students, students

TN SSLC, HSE supplementary exam hall ticket 2025 out today at dge.tn.gov.in

education, students, studying, exams

IISER IAT 2025 results out at iiseradmission.in; here's how to download

PremiumUS students, students in US

Education consultancies ask US visa applicants to review social media posts

Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rajasthan JET 2025 admit card out at jetskrau2025.com; Exam on June 29

Topics : CBSE class 10 results CBSE exam CBSE board exams BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon