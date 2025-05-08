Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gujarat board GSEB SSC Class 10th results 2025 declared today at gseb.org

Gujarat board GSEB SSC Class 10th results 2025 declared today at gseb.org

Gujarat board announced GSEB SSC Class 10th results 2025 today at 8 am. Students can check and download their results through the official website

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 8:22 AM IST

Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Class 10th results 2025 out today: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results 2025 today at 8 am.
 
Students can check and download their GSEB Class 10 SSC 2025 results on the official website –  gseb.org, using their login credentials. 
 
The board conducted the Class 10th exams from February 27 to March 10, 2025. 

GSEB SSC Result 2025 Out: Pass percentage

The overall pass percentage for the GSEB SSC Result 2025 is 83.08 per cent, which is slightly highe than last year's 82.56 per cent. 

GSEB SSC 2025 results: How did repeater perform this year?

The Gujarat Board has also released the results for Repeater candidates of the SSC (Class 10) examination 2025. Here's how they performeed this year:
  • Total Registered: 82,313
  • Total Appeared: 78,613
  • Total Qualified: 25,357
  • Pass Percentage: 32.26%

  ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu Class 12 results 2025 released today at tnresults.nic.in

 

How to check the GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th Result 2025?

Here are the steps to check and download GSEB SSC Class 10 results 2025:
  • Visit the official website – gseb.org
  • On the home page, check for the "Gujarat GSEB Board Class 10th SSC 2025 results" link.
  • Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number and click on the submit button.
  • GSEB board 10th results will appear on the screen
  • Students can download and take a printout for future reference.

How to check Gujarat Board SSC 10th results 2025 via SMS?

Here's how to check Gujarat board SSC 10th results 2025:
  • Open the messaging application on your device
  • Type SSC<space>SeatNumber.
  • Sent the message to 56263
  • You will receive a text message with your result details once the result is released.

How to check Class 10th results through WhatsApp?

Students can check and download their results via WhatsApp. Students need to send their seat number to 6357300971 once the results are out. Thereafter, results will be shared to them on WhatsApp.

GSEB SSC 10th results 2025: Marksheet

The online marksheet released by the Gujarat board will be provisional, and students need to visit their respective schools to collect the GSEB board Class 10 original mark sheets a few days after the results are announced. The original copies of the marksheets will be provided by the board to the schools.

GSEB SSC results 2025: Grading system 

The grading system for the Gujarat Board SSC examination has been structured as follows:
  • A1: 91-100 marks
  • A2: 81-90 marks
  • B1: 71-80 marks
  • B2: 61-70 marks
  • C1: 51-60 marks
  • C2: 41-50 marks
  • D: 33-40 marks
  • E1: 21-32 marks
  • E2: 20 marks and below

GSEB 10th results 2025: Re-evaluation application and fee details

Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for re-evaluation 15 days after the result declaration.
Re-evaluation Fee:
Rs. 100 per subject
Rs. 500 for all subjects
Further instructions and dates will be announced soon by the Gujarat Board.
 

Topics : Gujarat Board result Board results exam results

First Published: May 08 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

