AIIMS Paramedical admit card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is expected to release the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 today, July 7, on its official website – aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can download their admit cards by logging in with their credentials.
Originally scheduled for June 28, 2025, the AIIMS Paramedical 2025 examination will now take place on July 13, 2025, and will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
How to check and download the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025?
Here are the simple steps to check and download the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025:
- Visit the official AIIMS website, aiimsexams.ac.in.
- Click on the ‘AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Admit Card’ link available under the Notifications section.
- Log in using your Registration ID and Password.
- Verify the details displayed on the screen.
- Download and print the admit card for future reference.
AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025: Key details
What are the details mentioned on the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025?
Here is the list of details mentioned in the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025:
Candidate’s Name
Roll Number
Date of Birth
Exam Date and Time
Exam Centre Address
Reporting Time
AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025: Exam guidelines
Carry a printed copy of your admit card along with a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN card, Passport, etc.)
Arrive at the exam centre at least one hour before the reporting time
Follow all COVID-19 protocols (if applicable)
Stay updated by regularly checking the official AIIMS website for any changes or announcements