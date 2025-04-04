Friday, April 04, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / JEE Main 2025 Session 2 analysis: Candidates say maths toughest among all

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 analysis: Candidates say maths toughest among all

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 analysis, April 4 Today: Students who appeared for the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam today, shared their views about today's JEE Mains question paper

NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip

JEE Mains 2025 question paper analysis

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam Review, April 4: NTA has successfully conducted the Shift 1 examination for BTech and BE successfully on April 4. Students shared their feedback after completing their Shift 1 paper today.
 
The JEE Main Session 2 examination will take place in the second shift, i.e., the afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. BTech and BE exams will take place on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, while BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2A & 2B) will take place on April 9, 2025.

JEE Mains 2025 question paper analysis

The January 2025 JEE Main BTech question paper had three subjects—physics, chemistry, and mathematics. Each subject has two sections. Section 1 had 20 multiple-choice questions with one correct answer, and Section 2 had five numerical-based questions.
 
 
Experts believe that the JEE Main question paper conducted the examination on April 2 covering all the topics from the CBSE Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus. Applicants described the Shift 1 paper as "balanced but long," while the Shift 2 exam was deemed ‘moderate.’ 

Also Read

Exam, National exam

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 City Intimation Slip announced, check details here

NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip

JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 City intimation slip out at jeemain.nta.nic.in

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

PhysicsWallah to offer AI-powered NEET, JEE courses in five local languages

Exam 2025

BPSC Mains exam date 2025: Timetable out at official website, details here

Gautam Adani, Adani

Gautam Adani urges students to look beyond exams after UP girl's suicide

 
During the second day of the April 2025 session, the chemistry portion was graded between easy and moderate, physics was moderately tough, and mathematics was comparatively more challenging.
 
On the second day of the April 2025 session, the chemistry portion was termed between easy to moderate, physics was moderately tough, while the mathematics exam was considered toughest one among all the subjects. 
 
Last year, the overall difficulty was moderate to challenging as 56 students obtained perfect scores in Paper 1 (BE/BTech) which is 13 more than the 2023 exam. 

JEE Main 2025 Exam Day Schedule

Session Morning Shift Afternoon Shift
Timing of examination 9 AM to 12 PM 3 PM to 6 PM
Duration of examination 3 Hours 3 Hours
Entry to the examination centre 7.30 AM to 8.30 AM 02.00 PM to 2.30 PM
Instructions by the invigilator(s) 8.30 AM to 8.50 AM 2.30 PM to 2.50 PM
Candidates log in to read instructions 8.50 AM 2.50 PM
Test commences 9.00 AM 3.00 PM

JEE Main 2025 Exam Day Dress Code for Shift 2

JEE Mains 2025 shift 2 is scheduled to take place from 3 pm to 6 pm. Here are the dress codes that students need to keep in mind.
  • Avoid shoes with thick soles and clothes with large buttons.
  • Wear simple clothing without too many pockets.
  • Religious/custom attire is allowed, but students should arrive early for proper security checks.

More From This Section

College students, students

HPU announces revised exam schedules for BA, BSc, and BComs exams 2025

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

TS Inter Results 2025 to be out soon: When and where to check?

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI PO Prelims 2025: Result to be announced soon at official website

Exam results, results

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025 announced, check steps to download

SSC recruitment 2019

SSC GD Result 2025 to be out soon at ssc.gov.in with merit list & cut-off

Topics : JEE Mains JEE Main exam IIT entrance exam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayLSG vs MI Playing 11Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon