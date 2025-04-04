Friday, April 04, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / TS Inter Results 2025 to be out soon: When and where to check?

TS Inter Results 2025 to be out soon: When and where to check?

TS Inter Result 2025 is expected to be out soon. Candidates can check and download their results through the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, using their hall ticket numbers

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

TS Inter Results 2025: TS Intermediate Result 2025 Date: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the 1st and 2nd-year intermediate exam results 2025 by the end of this month. 
 
Last year, the board announced the result on April 24 at a press conference along with the pass percentage and toppers list. Once out, candidates can check and download TS Intermediate Result 2025 through the official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in, or results.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Results 2025: Passing criteria

To pass the TS Intermediate exams, students need to secure at least 35 percent marks in each subject. Candidates will have to score at least 750 points to receive Grade A.
 
 
Students must secure at least 600 to 749 grades to earn Grade B and those who score 500 to 599 will get Grade A.

TS Inter Results 2025: When were the exams held?

On 25 March 2025, the TGBIE concluded the intermediate first- and second-year results for the 2025 board exams.

According to the details, the BSE Telangana examinations for IPE's first year and second year began on 5 March and continued until 24 March, while the board exams were conducted from 6 March to 25 March. 

TS Inter Results 2025: How many students registered for exams?

According to reports, this year a total of 9,96,971 students registered for their Intermediate first and second-year exams.

How to check and download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025:
  • Firstly visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
  • On the home page, check for the TS inter 1st, 2nd-year result 2025 section link.
  • Candidates need to select the result year, category, and examination type in the login window.
  • Enter your TS hall ticket roll number and hit the submit button.
  • Candidates need to enter the TS Intermediate result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. 
  • Candidates also need to download and take printouts for further reference.

 

  TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2025: What Happened Last Year?
The board conducted TS Inter-second-year exams from February 28 to March 18, last year. As many as 64.19 percent of students cleared the exams. A total of 3,80,920 students appeared for the second-year exams, out of which 2,56,241 passed last year. 
 
Girls outperformed boys in the exam and Telangana’s Mulugu district was the top performer with 85.08 per cent in TS inter results last year. In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 67.26 per cent.

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

