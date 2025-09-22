Monday, September 22, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 out for phase 1 exam; How to raise objections

MHA has released the IB ACIO answer key 2025 today on the official website at mah.gov.in. The exam was held on Sept 16, 17 and 18. To download, candidates need to fill in their user ID and password

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 out Today: The IB ACIO answer key 2025 was made public today, September 22, by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). On the official website, mah.gov.in, candidates who sat the exam on September 16, 17, and 18 can get the IB ACIO 2025 answer key. They must input their user ID and password in order to download the IB ACIO answer key 2025.
 
The right responses to the questions posed in the recruiting exam are included in the IB ACIO answer key. Additionally, candidates have the option to challenge the IB ACIO 2025 answer key online if they discover any inconsistencies or errors. 
 
 
To ensure a transparent evaluation, the solution key is supplied as a PDF containing Question IDs and Correct Option IDs. Candidates must use their registration information to download the answer key.

IB ACIO answer key: Step-by-step guide to download PDF

Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs at www.mha.gov.in
Press on the ‘Notifications’ or ‘Latest Updates’ section.

Search the notification titled “IB ACIO Phase 1 Answer Key 2025”.
Press the link and fill in your Registration ID/User ID and Password.
Check your IB ACIO 2025 response sheet and download the PDF.
Compare the official answers with your answers to check your score. 

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: How to raise objections?

Go to the objection window link on the MHA portal.
Log in utilising your exam credentials.
Choose the question ID you wish to challenge.
Upload valid supporting documents/references.
Submit the objection before the closing date declared by the MHA.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Insights 

Candidates need to keep in mind that this answer key is only 'provisional'. Candidates who took the test now have the chance to contest the answers, if necessary. Following the challenge window's closure, a group of specialists will review all of the challenges that were submitted and revise the answers to address any issues they believe were raised.
 
Candidates should be aware that objections filed after the deadline or without sufficient evidence will not be considered. A final answer key will be created after this. The final answer key will serve as the foundation for calculating the final scores. 

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection procedure used in IB ACIO recruitment is multi-level:
 
Phase 1 (Tier 1): Objective-style assessment of general studies, English, logic, general awareness, and numeric ability. Time: one hour, with incorrect answers receiving a negative mark of one-fourth.
 
Phase 2 (Tier 2): Descriptive test to assess comprehension and analytical writing abilities.
 
Before the final merit list is established, candidates who qualify in Tier-2 will move on to the interview and document verification stages. 
 

