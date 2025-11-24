HBSE 10th 12th Board Registration: The HBSE Open School (HOS) Class 10 and 12 exam schedule for 2026 has been released by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH). To register online for the OCTP/CTP/RE-APPEAR, Full Improvement, or Partial Improvement exams, private candidates must go to the board's official website at bsehexam2017.in.

The exams will be held in February and March 2026 by the private HBSE schools. December 2, 2025, is the deadline for completing the application without incurring a late fee. However, candidates can submit their registration as late as December 31, 2025, with INR 1000.

HOS Exam 2026: Important dates

• Exam date - February-March 2026

• Registration start date - November 24, 2025 • Registration deadline- December 2, 2025 • Registration deadline (with INR 100 late fee)- December 3 - 11, 2025 • Registration deadline (with INR 300 late fee)- December 12 - 21, 2025 Registration deadline (with INR 1000 late fee) - December 22 - 31, 2025. Registration deadline (with INR 1000 late fee) - December 22 - 31, 2025. How to register for HBSE Re-appear exams 2026? • Go to the official website at bsehexam2017.in • Apply yourself by giving important information • Enter the online application form • Make the payment of the registration fee online