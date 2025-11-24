Home / Education / News / HBSE Board Exams 2026: Register for Haryana class 10 & 12 private schools

HBSE Board Exams 2026: Register for Haryana class 10 & 12 private schools

The BSEH has released the HBSE Open School (HOS) class 10 & 12 exam 2026 for private students. Registration for exams in Feb-March 2026 is mandatory online at bsehexam2017.in

HBSE Board Exams 2026
HBSE Board 10 12 Exams Registration 2026 (Photo: PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
HBSE  10th 12th Board Registration: The HBSE Open School (HOS) Class 10 and 12 exam schedule for 2026 has been released by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH). To register online for the OCTP/CTP/RE-APPEAR, Full Improvement, or Partial Improvement exams, private candidates must go to the board's official website at bsehexam2017.in. 
 
The exams will be held in February and March 2026 by the private HBSE schools. December 2, 2025, is the deadline for completing the application without incurring a late fee. However, candidates can submit their registration as late as December 31, 2025, with INR 1000.

HOS Exam 2026: Important dates

Exam date - February-March 2026 
Registration start date - November 24, 2025
Registration deadline- December 2, 2025
Registration deadline (with INR 100 late fee)- December 3 - 11, 2025
Registration deadline (with INR 300 late fee)- December 12 - 21, 2025
Registration deadline (with INR 1000 late fee) - December 22 - 31, 2025. 

How to register for HBSE Re-appear exams 2026?

Go to the official website at bsehexam2017.in
Apply yourself by giving important information
Enter the online application form
Make the payment of the registration fee online
Carefully review the form and send
Download the confirmation page for later use. 
 

Topics :Haryanaboard examinationsboard exams

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

