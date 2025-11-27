After the registration window closes on December 1 and 2, NTA will provide the application rectification service. During this period, registered candidates will have the chance to update or change specific details in their application. The dates of the 2026 JEE Main January session are January 21–30.

The official notice says, "The candidates can apply for Session 1 (January 2026) Examination only and pay the Examination Fee accordingly. A separate opportunity will be given to the candidates to apply for the Session 2 (April 2026) Examination (using the same Application Number, if applied for Session 1), along with the fee payment option, for which a notification will be issued later. If the candidate wishes to apply for Session 2 (April 2026) only, they may register later and pay the Examination Fee when the Application Form is made live for that Session."

• Admit Card Release: 3–4 days before the exam date

• Announcement of Exam City: First week of January 2026

• Last Date for Fee Payment: November 27, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM)

How to apply for JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2026?

1. Go to the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Press on the JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will display where candidates will have to enrol themselves.

4. Once registration is finished, log in to the account.

5. Enter the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

6. Press on submit and download the page.