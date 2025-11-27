Home / Education / News / JEE Main 2026 Registration: Deadline to apply on official website is today

Candidates can apply for JEE Main on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, till 9 pm today. The fee payment window will also close today. A session exam 2026 will be held from Jan 21 to 30, 2026

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Nov 27 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Today, November 27, is the last day to register for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Additionally, the time for paying fees will close today, November 27, 2025. Candidates who fit the requirements can submit the fees for the first session on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, until 11:59 pm. 
 
After the registration window closes on December 1 and 2, NTA will provide the application rectification service. During this period, registered candidates will have the chance to update or change specific details in their application. The dates of the 2026 JEE Main January session are January 21–30.

JEE Mains 2026 session 1: Important dates

Online Application Form Submission: October 31, 2025- November 27, 2025
Last Date for Fee Payment: November 27, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM)
Application Form Correction Window: December 1-December 2, 2025
Announcement of Exam City: First week of January 2026
Admit Card Release: 3–4 days before the exam date
Exam Dates: January 21 – January 30, 2026
Result Declaration: By February 12, 2026.   

Official notification for JEE Main 2026 

The official notice says, "The candidates can apply for Session 1 (January 2026) Examination only and pay the Examination Fee accordingly. A separate opportunity will be given to the candidates to apply for the Session 2 (April 2026) Examination (using the same Application Number, if applied for Session 1), along with the fee payment option, for which a notification will be issued later. If the candidate wishes to apply for Session 2 (April 2026) only, they may register later and pay the Examination Fee when the Application Form is made live for that Session."

How to apply for JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2026?

1. Go to the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Press on the JEE Mains Session 1 Exam 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will display where candidates will have to enrol themselves.
4. Once registration is finished, log in to the account.
5. Enter the application form and make the payment of the application fee.
6. Press on submit and download the page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for later use. 

Documents needed for JEE Main 2026 registration

A valid email ID and mobile number
Aadhaar card details
Scanned photograph and signature
Class 10 certificate
OBC-NCL or EWS certificate details, if applicable.

About the JEE Mains exam

There are two papers in JEE (Main). Admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E. or B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally supported Technical Institutions (CFTIs), as well as institutions/universities supported or recognised by participating State Governments, requires passing Paper 1. 
 
Additionally, it serves as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is administered in order to get admission to IITs. For admission to B, JEE (Main) Paper 2 is administered. B and Arch. organising classes across the nation. Thirteen languages will be used for the exam, i.e. Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
 

Nov 27 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

