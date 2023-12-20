Sensex (    %)
                        
Xavier School of Management (XLRI) to release XAT 2024 admit card on Dec 27

The institute will now release the XAT 2024 Admit Card and hall ticket on December 27, instead of the earlier scheduled date of December 20

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Dec 20 2023 | 4:08 PM IST

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has changed the release date of the admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024. Instead of the originally planned date of December 20, the institute will now issue the hall ticket on December 27.
By using their login credentials, applicants for the examination will be able to download their admit cards from the official website. The test is scheduled for January 7, and it will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A press statement issued by the Xavier School of Management stated that this year's XAT registrations were 40% higher than those from the previous year. This year, 135,000 applications were submitted.

XAT 2024 admit card: Steps to download

Go to the official website at www.xatonline.in
On the homepage, Press the admit card link
Visit your login details
Download the XAT 2024 admit card
Take a printout for later use.

XAT 2024: Exam Centres

XAT 2024 is scheduled to take place nationwide. The cities are Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru (Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi (Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Tejpur, Jorhat, Rajkot, Shillong, Naharlagun.

XAT 2024: Exam pattern

Part I: (A) Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), (B) Decision Making (DM), (C) Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QA & DI).
Part II: (A) General Knowledge (GK), (B) Analytical Essay Writing (AEW).
The quantity of questions in the XAT for the most part varies between the range of 100-105. Each part is supposed to incorporate a number of questions in the range of 22 and 30.
It is mandatory to take note that the General Knowledge and Essay sections won't affect the cutoff marks, as their evaluation may be considered during the interview step. These sections are necessary to the process as a whole, but they will not affect the initial test results.

Topics : XLRI XLRI Jamshedpur Admit Card education

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 4:08 PM IST

