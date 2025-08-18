PM Internship Scheme second pilot sees only 30% offers accepted so far

The second round of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme’s (PMIS) pilot programme has seen only about 30 per cent of the offers made by companies accepted by candidates, according to a statement laid by Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister, in the Parliament on Monday.
This is lower than the first round of the pilot, when 34 per cent of the offers were accepted.
The written reply in the Lok Sabha stated that in the second round of the pilot, which began on 9 January 2025, 82,110 offers were made by companies, of which 24,131 had been accepted as on 12 August 2025. In the first round, which commenced on 3 October 2024, companies made 82,077 offers and 28,141 were accepted.
The government said that reasons for applicants not accepting or joining the internship include location considerations, duration of internship and pursuance of higher education, among others. This assessment was based on feedback from candidates, industry, industry associations and state governments.
“The full-scale roll-out of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme would be based on the feedback received from stakeholder consultations and the evaluation of outcomes during the implementation of the pilot project,” Sitharaman said in her written response.
Among states, Andhra Pradesh saw the highest number of applications. Companies in the state made 10,899 offers out of 75,206 applications, of which 2,809 were accepted. Ladakh ranked second with 9,055 offers made by companies, of which 2,283 were accepted. Nagaland was third, with 7,025 offers and 1,765 accepted.
Earlier in the monsoon session, the Standing Committee on Finance, in a report submitted to Parliament, said the Prime Minister Internship Scheme needs periodic independent evaluations for transparency and relaxed eligibility norms for marginalised and economically weaker candidates.
The report highlighted that without adequate support for living expenses, candidates from remote or underserved regions may not be able to participate. This, the panel said, would hinder the scheme’s inclusivity and its potential to attract a diverse pool of talent.
The Committee also called for broader engagement with small and medium enterprises (SMEs), start-ups and regional stakeholders to ensure inclusive sectoral and geographic representation in the internship programme.
The scheme was allocated Rs 2,000 crore in the Budget Estimates of FY25, which was reduced to Rs 380 crore in the revised estimates. The panel, chaired by Bhartruhari Mahtab, Member of Parliament, said challenges relating to inclusivity, monitoring, stakeholder participation and post-internship outcomes persist, impacting the overall budget efficiency of the PMIS.