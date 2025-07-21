Monday, July 21, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IBPS PO, SO recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 6000 posts is today

IBPS PO, SO recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 6000 posts is today

The IBPS PO, SO recruitment 2025 registration window will end today, July 21. Candidates who wish to work in a government bank can send their application forms through the official website at ibps.in

IBPS PO, SO recruitment 2025

IBPS PO, SO recruitment 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close its registration window for recruitment to the posts of Probationary Officers (PO) and Specialist Officers (SO) today, July 21, 2025. Candidates who haven't yet applied for these positions can send their application forms before the application closes.  
 
No candidate will be permitted to send their application form after the application window closure. The application forms are available at the official IBPS website at ibps.in. 
 
This initiative aims to fill 6,215 openings, of which 5,208 are for Probationary Officers and 1,007 are for Specialist Officers. Candidates are advised to view the official notification before submitting their online application forms.
 

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
Press on the 'IBPS PO or IBPS SO registration link'.

It will route you to a new window.
Press on the 'apply online'.
Register yourself by giving basic details and send.
Log in using the generated account details and enter the application form. 
Make the payment of the application fee, and submit it.
Take a printout of the application form for later use.

IBPS PO 2025: Important dates

Deadline to apply: July 21, 2025 (today)
IBPS PO Prelims exam: August
IBPS PO Prelims result: September
Mains exam admit card: September/October
Mains exam: October
Main result: November
Personality test: November/ December
Interview: December 2025/ January 2026
Provisional allotment: January/ February 2026.
Preliminary exam (tentative): PO: October 19 & 20, SO: November 9, 2025
Mains exam (tentative): PO: November 30 and SO: December 14, 2025. 

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: About 5208 vacancies and banks

BANK OF BARODA: 1000 vacancies
INDIAN BANK: Not reported
INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK: 450
BANK OF INDIA: 700
BANK OF MAHARASHTRA: 1000
CANARA BANK: 1000
CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA: 500
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK: 200
PUNJAB & SIND BANK: 358.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility

1. Specialist Officers (SO)
 
Vacancies: 1007
Educational Qualification: The specific educational requirements for each position (such as law officer, agricultural field officer, IT officer, etc.) differ. For exact needs, candidates are encouraged to consult the comprehensive official notification available on ibps.in.
Age Limit: Candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 30. According to government regulations, age relaxation is available to reserved categories.
 
2. Probationary Officers (PO)
 
Vacancies: 5208
Educational Qualification: A graduate degree in any field from an Indian government-approved university or an equivalent degree is considered an educational qualification.
Age Limit: As of July 1, 2025, candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 30. According to government regulations, age relaxation is available to reserved categories.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

General/OBC candidates: Rs 850
SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Rs 175.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Candidates will go through a three-stage process:
 
Preliminary Exam
Mains Exam
Interview
 
Every phase is essential to the ultimate choice. It is recommended that candidates thoroughly prepare and keep up with any updates on the IBPS website. 
 
For people who want to work for government banks, this hiring campaign is a fantastic opportunity. Interested parties should confirm that they meet the requirements and submit their application on time.
 

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

