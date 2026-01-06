Jamia School admissions 2026: Applications for Nursery to begin from Jan 7

Jamia Nursery Admission 2026-27: The admissions timetable for Jamia Millia Islamia's (JMI) schools for the academic year 2026–2027 has been released. Applications for several entry-level and advanced programmes will be accepted in stages, according to the official announcement released on January 2, 2026.

Online registrations must be made using the university's admissions website at admission.jmi.ac.in. Applications for Nursery, Preparatory, and Class I admissions will open on January 7, 2026, and close on January 27, 2026.

Parents may apply at admission.jmi.ac.in, the official JMI admissions portal.

For these classes, there is an Rs 500 application fee. Mushir Fatma Nursery School and Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (Self-Financed) will handle admissions for these levels. Middle and Secondary Admissions: The application forms for Classes 6 and 9 will be sent on February 5, 2026, and the deadline for completing them is March 5, 2026. Jamia Senior Secondary School, Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School (self-financed), and Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (self-financed) will all accept applications. These applications also have a fee of Rs 500.

Class 11: There will be a distinct schedule for the admission procedure for the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams in Class 11. The application period is from February 20, 2026, to March 20, 2026, and there is a Rs 500 application fee. These admissions will be held in senior secondary schools associated with Jamia. Balak Mata Centers: JMI will also hold admissions at Balak Mata Centers. The application date is April 20, 2026, and the admission forms for these centers are available for download beginning on March 5, 2026.