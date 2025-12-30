The admit cards for the UGC-NET December 2025 exam, scheduled to be held January 2, 2026, have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to the announcement made on December 29, 2025, the exam will take place on December 31, 2025, and January 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7, 2026.

Candidates can obtain their admit cards from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their login credentials. Candidates are advised to thoroughly read all guidelines.

Key details on the UGC NET 2025 Admit Card

• Candidate's Name and Roll Number

• Examination Date and Assigned Shift (First: 9 AM - 12 PM; Second: 3 PM - 6 PM)

• The exam dates are from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026, in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode • Reporting Time (Late entry will not be permitted) • Complete Address of the Allotted Test Centre. UGC NET 2025 examination pattern ALSO READ: 1.86 million immigrants left US in 2025? Why official data may mislead Exam sites around the country would administer the UGC-NET in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format for 85 subjects. There will be two papers in the examination. There will be 50 questions in Paper I, which will concentrate on teaching and research abilities. Paper II will have 100 questions and be subject-specific. The exams will be administered in a single, three-hour session.