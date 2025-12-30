3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 12:21 PM IST
The preliminary exam schedule for a number of medical and allied health exams that will be administered between January and June 2026 has been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). For the FMGE, GPAT, and other tests, the notification has been made public.
The schedule proposes to hold GPAT 2026 on March 7 and FMGE twice during that time, on January 17 for the December 2025 session and June 28 for the June 2026 session. The dates of the June 2026 session's DNB Final Examination are June 18–21.
NBEMS Exam Schedule 2026 official statement
“The tentative schedule for NEET-MDS 2026 will be notified separately. Please note that the above schedule of forthcoming examinations, which have not been notified by NBEMS, is purely tentative. The exact dates of exams will be indicated in the Information Bulletin, which will be notified on the NBEMS website ( https://natboard.edu.in ) in due course. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NBEMS website ( https://natboard.edu.in ) for Information Bulletins and online Application Forms of these examinations, as and when notified," says the official notice by the board.