The preliminary exam schedule for a number of medical and allied health exams that will be administered between January and June 2026 has been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). For the FMGE, GPAT, and other tests, the notification has been made public.

The schedule proposes to hold GPAT 2026 on March 7 and FMGE twice during that time, on January 17 for the December 2025 session and June 28 for the June 2026 session. The dates of the June 2026 session's DNB Final Examination are June 18–21.

NBEMS Exam Schedule 2026 official statement

ALSO READ: UGC NET Admit Card 2025 released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know exam date “The tentative schedule for NEET-MDS 2026 will be notified separately. Please note that the above schedule of forthcoming examinations, which have not been notified by NBEMS, is purely tentative. The exact dates of exams will be indicated in the Information Bulletin, which will be notified on the NBEMS website ( https://natboard.edu.in ) in due course. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NBEMS website ( https://natboard.edu.in ) for Information Bulletins and online Application Forms of these examinations, as and when notified," says the official notice by the board.

NBEMS (Tentative) exam timetable 2026 • NBEMS Diploma Final Examination – December 2025: January 6 to 8, 2026 • Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) – December 2025: January 17, 2026 • Fellowship Diploma Status Test – MDS (FDST-MDS) 2025: February 21, 2026 • Fellowship Diploma Status Test – BDS (FDST-BDS) 2025: March 1, 2026 • Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026: March 7, 2026 • Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2026: March 14, 2026 • Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (PDCET) 2026: April 12, 2026 • DrNB Final Examination – April 2026: April 24, 2026

• NBEMS Diploma Final Examination – June 2026: May 14 to 16, 2026 • DNB Final Examination – June 2026: June 18 to 21, 2026 ALSO READ: Bihar Board 12th Practical exam admit card 2026 out; know how to download • Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) – June 2026: June 28, 2026. How to check the NBEMS tentative examination schedule 2026? Step 1 – Go to the official website at natboard.edu.in. Step 2 – On the homepage, visit the notifications section. Step 3 – Press on the link that says, NBEMS tentative exam schedule for 2026.