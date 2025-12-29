Bihar Board 12th Practical exam admit card 2026 out; know how to download

Bihar Board 12th Practical exam Date 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the admit cards for the Intermediate (Class 12) Practical Examinations 2026. Students registered in the Bihar Board can now download their hall tickets from the official website at intermediate.biharboardonline.com.

The board has confirmed that the practical exams will be held from January 10 to January 20, 2026. This release marks an important preparatory step for lakhs of students showing up for the Bihar Board Intermediate examinations. The admit card is an essential document for entry into the practical examination hall.

How to download the BSEB Practical Admit Card 2026?

Step 1: Go to the official website intermediate.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Visit the intermediate.biharboardonline.com. Step 3: Press on the admit card link on the website Step 4: Fill in the login details user name and password Step 5: Download the hall tickets Step 6: Stamp the school seal and signature, and provide to students. BSEB 12th Exam 2026: Theory timetable Bihar Board is scheduled to hold the Class 12th examinations from February 2 to 13, 2026. The exams will be conducted in two shifts across designated exam centres. The exam will be held in the morning shift from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m and the timetable shift will be from 2:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Students will be provided 3 hours and 15 minutes to finish the question paper.

About the BSEB admit card 2026 As per the official notification, the download window for the practical exam admit cards will stay active until January 9, 2026. However, the board has outlined a particular distribution method. Principals of specific schools have been ordered to download the admit cards for their students from the official portal. They must give the hall tickets alongside the student's religious education identity and enrollment forms, guaranteeing that every document is duly signed and sealed. Students are advised to contact their school principals or administration to get their hard copy of the admit card. Direct downloads by individual students is not applicable in every case, according to the board's current process.

More about the BSEB examination 2026 The board has made it very clear that the Intermediate Practical Exam 2026 would only be open to candidates who have passed the school-level sent-up or test exam. Under no circumstances will students who were non-sent-up, failed, or absent in the examination be allowed to sit the practical exams. The BSEB has stated that visually impaired students will have access to a writing facility in accordance with its inclusive standards. The district education office will be in charge of organising this arrangement.