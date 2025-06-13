JEECUP 2025 answer key likely to be out today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the JEECUP answer key 2025 today, June 13, 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) can download the provisional answer key from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2025 Answer key and objection window

The provisional answer key will be available today, along with the activation of the objection window. Candidates will have time until June 15, 2025, to raise objections against any discrepancies in the answer key.

To challenge any response, candidates must pay a processing fee of ₹100 per question. If the objection is valid, the amount will be refunded, and corrections will be made. However, if the objection is invalid, the fee will not be refunded.