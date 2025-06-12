The Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims results 2025 and the 'Mains' registration schedule have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can visit at upsc.gov.in to view the official announcement. The preliminary exam was held on May 25, 2025, with the Mains scheduled to begin on August 22, 2025.

ALSO READ: UPSC Mains registration 2025: Exam timetable, steps to apply and more According to the commission, 14,161 applicants have qualified for the Civil Services Mains examination 2025. On upsc.gov.in, registration for the Mains exam, which consists of an interview and written test, commences on June 16 and ends on June 25. Except for female, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates, there is a ₹200 fee.

UPSC Mains registration 2025: Steps to follow

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website at upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in utilising your One-Time Registration (OTR) credentials.

Step 3: Enter the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Mains exam.

Step 4: Upload the essential documents and pay the application fee (if applicable).

Step 5: Review and pay before June 25, 2025.

UPSC cut-off marks, and answer keys 2025