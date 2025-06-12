Maharashtra SSC, HSC supply hall ticket 2025 to be out at mahahsscboard.in

How to check and download the SSC & HSC supply hall ticket 2025?
- Visit the official website, mahahsscboard.in
- Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link.
- Choose either ‘Paid Status Admit Card’ (for regular candidates) or ‘Extra Seat No Admit Card’ (for late applicants).
- Enter necessary credentials like ‘Seat Number’ and ‘Registration ID’.
- Download and print the hall ticket.
SSC & HSC supply hall ticket 2025: Important guidelines
- Schools must print the hall tickets, affix the Principal’s seal and signature, and distribute them to students.
- Institutions are not allowed to charge students any fee for hall ticket issuance.
- In case of errors in name, date of birth, subject, or medium, students should immediately contact their respective Divisional Board.
- If the photograph is unclear, students should affix a recent passport-size photo attested by the school Principal.
- In case students lost their admit cards, schools may issue a duplicate copy marked ‘DUPLICATE’ in red ink.
MSBSHSE SSC hall tickets 2025: Exam preparation tips
- Carefully check exam dates, reporting times, and exam center details printed on the hall ticket.
- Focus revision on high-weightage topics and practice with previous years’ question papers.
- Carry the hall ticket along with a valid ID proof on exam day.
