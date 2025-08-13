UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Notification for 4,543 vacancies released

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: For the direct hiring of 4,543 Sub-Inspectors (SI) and related vacancies in 2025, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released a short notice. More than 2.5 lakh candidates have completed the 'One Time Registration' (OTR) process, according to the UPPRPB's official X tweet.

The advertisement for online applications for the above vacancies will be made public this week. To apply for these positions, go to uppbpb.gov.in, the official website of the UPPRPB. Although official dates have not yet been declared, the UP Police SI Notification 2025 is anticipated to be released in September 2025.

UP Police Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details • Sub-Inspector (SI): 4,543 • Platoon Commander: 106 • Fire Station Officer: 63 • Special Intelligence SI: 60 • Clerical SI / Accounts SI / Confidential SI: 2,424 • Citizen Police: 3,245 • Telecom Wing: 2,444 • Dog Squad: 71 • Constable: 19,220 • PAC Constables: 9,837 • Special Security Force (SSF): 1,341 • Mounted Police: 268 • Radio Cadre Constables: 2,282 • Other posts: 2,833 Total: 48,737. UP Police Recruitment 2025: How to appear for the OTR process? Step 1: Go to the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in. Step 2: Press on the OTR registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, fill in the required personal details, including name, father’s name, and date of birth. Step 4: Now, upload the necessary documents, make the payment (if applicable), and then submit. ALSO READ: SSC CGL 2025: Exam postponed to September, retest for 55,000 candidates Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for later reference. UP Police Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria Interested parties must meet all eligibility requirements, including the minimum age and educational level. Details of the eligibility requirements are provided below: • Educational Qualification: Graduation in any stream from a recognised university.

• Age Limit: 21 to 28 years (Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories). • Nationality: Indian citizen only. For physical standards such as: • Running: 4.8 km in 28 minutes (Male), 2.4 km in 16 minutes (Female) • Height: 168 cm (Male), 152 cm (Female) Chest: 79 cm (unexpanded) and 84 cm (expanded) for males. ALSO READ: How to book your seat for Independence Day 2025 celebrations at Red Fort? Chest: 79 cm (unexpanded) and 84 cm (expanded) for males. UP Police Recruitment 2025: Important guidelines 1. Every candidate must log in with a unique Email ID and Mobile Number that will stay constant throughout the exam process.