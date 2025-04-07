Goa Board SSC Result 2025 to be out today at gbshse.in. Here's how to check

Students can check their Goa SSC Exam 2025 results through the official website, gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net, using their login credentials, i.e., seat number or roll number and check the detailed mark sheet
According to the GBSHSE, a total of 18,838 students (9,280 boys and 9,558 girls) appeared in the exam this year under the regular category. The board conducted the exams from March 1 to March 21 at over three dozen exam centres across the state.
The Goa board SSC resutlt 2025 is expected to release today, April 7, 2025, at 5 pm on official website, results.gbshsegoa.net.
Goa Board Class 10th result 2025: Category-wise candidates breakdown
The Goa Board class 10th results share details such as subject-wise marks, overall score, and pass/fail status. Students should collect their final and official marksheets from their respective schools which can be used for further academic processes.
Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for a re-evaluation. The board will share more details about it once the results are out.
Regular Students: 9,280 boys and 9,558 girls (Total: 18,838)
Private (Fresh): 8,687
Private (Exempted): 10
NSQF Subject Candidates: 761
ITI Students: 494
CWSN (Fresh): 481; Private (Fresh): 13
Regular Repeaters (Full): 359
Regular Repeaters (Exempted): 7,926
How to check and download Goa SSC Class 10 Result 2025?
Here are the simple steps to check and download Goa SSC Class 10 Result 2025:
Visit the official websites, gbshse.in or results.gbshsegoa.net.
On the home page, the result link will appear on the screen.
Students need to enter their login credentials, such as seat number or roll number.
Then the result will appear on the screen.
Students can download and take printouts for future reference.
Students can download the consolidated result sheets online. However, original mark sheets will be provided by their respective schools. The original mark sheet can be collected by students after April 9.
How to check Goa Board 10th Result 2025 via SMS?
Students can check Goa Board SSC result through SMS:
Open the SMS app on your phone.
Type 'RESULT GOA10 ROLLNO' (replace "ROLLNO" with your actual roll number) in the text section.
Send the message to 56263 or 5676750.
You will receive your result as a text message on your phone.