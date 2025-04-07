Goa Board SSC Result 2025 to be out today at gbshse.in. Here's how to check

Students can check their Goa SSC Exam 2025 results through the official website, gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net, using their login credentials, i.e., seat number or roll number and check the detailed mark sheet

Also Read: KCET admit card 2025 out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check details here According to the GBSHSE, a total of 18,838 students (9,280 boys and 9,558 girls) appeared in the exam this year under the regular category. The board conducted the exams from March 1 to March 21 at over three dozen exam centres across the state.

Goa Board Result Website

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result Website

https://www.gbshse.in/

https://results.gbshsegoa.net/

GBHSE SSC Result 2025: Official date and time

The Goa board SSC resutlt 2025 is expected to release today, April 7, 2025, at 5 pm on official website, results.gbshsegoa.net.

Goa Board Class 10th result 2025: Category-wise candidates breakdown

The Goa Board class 10th results share details such as subject-wise marks, overall score, and pass/fail status. Students should collect their final and official marksheets from their respective schools which can be used for further academic processes.

Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for a re-evaluation. The board will share more details about it once the results are out.

Regular Students: 9,280 boys and 9,558 girls (Total: 18,838)

Private (Fresh): 8,687

Private (Exempted): 10

NSQF Subject Candidates: 761

ITI Students: 494

CWSN (Fresh): 481; Private (Fresh): 13

Regular Repeaters (Full): 359

Regular Repeaters (Exempted): 7,926

How to check and download Goa SSC Class 10 Result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download Goa SSC Class 10 Result 2025:

Visit the official websites, gbshse.in or results.gbshsegoa.net.

On the home page, the result link will appear on the screen.

Students need to enter their login credentials, such as seat number or roll number.

Then the result will appear on the screen.

Students can download and take printouts for future reference.

How to check Goa Board 10th Result 2025 via SMS? Students can check Goa Board SSC result through SMS: Open the SMS app on your phone.

Type 'RESULT GOA10 ROLLNO' (replace "ROLLNO" with your actual roll number) in the text section.

Send the message to 56263 or 5676750.

You will receive your result as a text message on your phone. Also Read: RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025: When and where to check once declared and more Goa Board SSC Result 2024 Highlights Last year a total of 7,473 students passed the Goa Board SSC exam 2024. The pass percentage in the Goa Board SSC exam was 92.38 per cent. Students can download the consolidated result sheets online. However, original mark sheets will be provided by their respective schools. The original mark sheet can be collected by students after April 9.

Goa board HSSC Class 12 results

The Goa board HSSC Class 12 results have been released already on March 27 for arts, commerce, science, and vocational streams. The board conducted their exams from February 10 to March 1.