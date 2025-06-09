JoSAA Counselling 2025: Mock seat allocation 1 result out at website

On June 9, 2025, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) announced the results of the first mock seat allocation for JoSAA Counseling 2025. On the official website at josaa.nic.in, candidates who have registered for the counseling phase can view the mock seat allocation.

ALSO READ: IITs introduce special UG entry for Olympiad, sports, arts achievers According to the website, applicants' choices as of June 8, 2025, at 8 p.m., were used to announce the mock seat allocation 1. The second mock seat allotment is scheduled for June 11, 2025.

There will be 6 rounds of JoSAA counseling this year. JEE Advanced 2025 ranks will be used for admission to IITs, whereas JEE Main 2025 ranks will be used for allotments to NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other GFTIs.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Important dates and time

• JoSAA 2025 registration- June 3 to 12, 2025

• Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 as on June 8, 2025- June 9, 2025

• Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 as on June 10, 2025- June 11, 2025

• Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats- June 13, 2025

• Seat Allocation (Round 1)- June 14, 2025

• Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to queries (if needed) (Round 1)- June 14 to 18, 2025

• Last date for fee payment (Round 1)- June 18, 2025.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: How to check mock seat allocation?

1. Go to the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

2. Press on mock seat allocation 1 result for JoSAA Counselling 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will showcase where candidates will have to fill in their login details.

4. Press on submit and the mock seat allotment list will be displayed.

5. View the mock seat allotment list and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for later need.

JoSAA Counselling 2025 registration and choice filling

Candidates must enter their JEE Main 2025 application number and password (use the JEE Advanced 2025 password if you applied for JEE Advanced 2025, otherwise use the JEE Main 2025 password) in order to begin the JoSAA counselling.

After that, confirm that the OTP was sent to the email address and registered mobile number for JEE Main 2025. They can then review the information shown, make any necessary edits, and save it. After that, verify the registration. The JoSAA registration procedure is finished once registration is verified, and the choice-filling procedures are then available.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Important documents and certificates required

Candidates should prepare key documents for JoSAA counseling. Marksheets from qualifying exams, JEE Main or Advanced admit cards, category certificates, PwD certificates (if applicable), medical certificates, etc. are examples of these. Here is a list of all the documentation required for JoSAA counseling in 2025.

Applicants must provide a medical certificate in the format specified in Annexure 7 (page 100) of the JoSAA information brochure. Candidates need to fill out the form after downloading it. If necessary, scan the same and upload it to the JoSAA Portal. Additionally, candidates need to carry a paper copy of the same document.

JoSAA counselling 2025: Eligibility proof

The state in which you passed your 10+2 or equivalent test is the state of eligibility. The following papers must be uploaded by candidates for JoSAA counseling in 2025:

Submitting a class 12 passing certificate or a class 12 marksheet (or an equivalent).

Students from NIOS and other boards can turn in their Class 12 identity cards or admit cards, noting the study center's location.

Students from Bhutan, Nepal, or other countries who have completed their 12th grade can submit their passports with their permanent address in India.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: What's next?

Begin by checking whether you've been allotted your top preference. If not, try to understand the reason—reviewing last year’s admission cut-offs and trends can give you a clearer picture of your chances.

You can make wiser choices for the final JoSAA seat allocation rounds after looking at last year's numbers. It is a good idea to choose the top 5 institutes when choosing ones based on your JEE exam score.

Applying to multiple institutes is more important than concentrating on just one. Therefore, be sure to include five colleges that you are interested in as your top options.

Consider changing your preferences and seeing what happens in the next round of mock results if you discover that the college you received in the JoSAA mock results was your second or third choice.

If you have a preferred region for study, prioritise colleges from that area at the top of your list. For instance, if NIT Andhra Pradesh is your first choice, consider placing NIT Warangal and NIT Trichy next. Location matters—but always review JoSAA’s opening and closing ranks from recent years before finalising your preferences.