Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Time: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is expected to announce the Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) Result 2026 soon. Once declared, the result link will be activated on the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Students will be able to check their results by logging in with the required credentials. The DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 will also be available via SMS and other approved platforms. The Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) examinations were conducted from June 29 to July 3, 2026.

How to check and download the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026?

Go to the official Kerala result website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Press on the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 link available on the homepage. Fill in the roll number and date of birth in the essential fields. Press the Submit button. The provisional marks memo will be displayed on the screen. ALSO READ: AP EAMCET 2026 counseling registration starts today; apply for Phase 1 Download the marks memo and keep a printed copy for later use. How to check the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 via SMS? Send SMS to 56263 Type with format KERALA12REGISTRATIONNUMBER The result will be sent back to the same mobile number.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class X pass rate rises to 96.78% after 2nd exam, 60% improve scores The reply will include roll number verification, so keep your registration number handy. Details mentioned on Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Student's name Registration number Date of birth School name Course/Stream Subject-wise marks Total marks Grade obtained Result status (Pass/Eligible). What after the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026? After downloading the Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) Result 2026, students should collect the original marksheet from their school, as the online scorecard is provisional. The physical marksheet will be required for admissions and other official purposes.