CBSE results 2025: How to manage stress and anxiety while you wait

CBSE results 2025: How to manage stress and anxiety while you wait

With CBSE set to release Class 10 and 12 results soon, experts share strategies to manage stress, stay grounded, and build emotional resilience during the result season

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) prepares to declare the Class 10 and 12 board exam results, the emotional atmosphere is charged with a complex mix of anticipation, fear, relief, and self-doubt. For over 4.2 million students across India, this period between exams and results can feel psychologically dense and difficult to navigate.

Understanding stress during the CBSE result waiting period

According to Dr Tonmoy Sharma, psychiatrist and founder-CEO of Merlin Health, “This waiting period offers a sneak peek into the fragile interplay between dreams, disappointments, and expectations. The emotional toll it takes on young minds is often underestimated. Stress doesn’t always arrive with a bang—it seeps in silently, revealing itself through symptoms like chest tightness, sleep disturbances, fatigue, and loss of appetite.”
 

Early warning signs: How to spot stress before it escalates

Dr Sharma highlights key signs that indicate stress is taking a toll:
  • Physical symptoms: fatigue, sleep issues, headaches, or migraines
  • Emotional shifts: sadness, irritation, or emotional numbness
  • Mental signs: racing thoughts, social withdrawal, poor concentration, catastrophising
“These are not signs of weakness,” he says, “but your mind’s protective system pleading for care.” 

The impact of unchecked exam stress on young minds

Unchecked academic stress can lead to:
  • Anxiety and depression
  • Chronic self-doubt
  • Loss of interest in learning
“When a child’s worth is measured only in grades, it narrows their self-perception and strips away the joy of learning. Support during this stage isn’t optional—it’s essential,” says Dr Sharma.

Simple ways to manage anxiety while awaiting results

Experts suggest the following grounding techniques to cope with result-related anxiety:
  • Breathe and pause: Practice deep breathing or mindfulness
  • Talk it out: Share your fears with a trusted adult or friend
  • Step away from social media: Avoid comparisons and digital overload
  • Redirect your focus: Think ahead, not just about the outcome
“It’s crucial to remind ourselves that a result reflects a moment in time, not your entire life story,” says Dr Sharma.

Why building resilience is a lifelong mental skill

Dr Sharma recommends building habits that support emotional stability:
  • Practice self-compassion: Replace “I failed” with “I’m still learning”
  • Pursue joy and hobbies: Movement, art, nature—anything that brings peace
  • Set breathing goals: Choose progress over perfection
  • See setbacks as teachers: Learn from challenges
  • Celebrate effort, not just results: Acknowledge your hard work regardless of the outcome

Avoiding comparisons: Protecting your self-worth during results season

Parents, teachers, and society must reframe the narrative around success. “We need to value emotional intelligence, creativity, kindness, and resilience alongside academic success,” says Dr Sharma.
 
For students, here’s how to shield yourself from the pressure of comparisons:
  • Be kind to yourself: Everyone moves at their own pace
  • Recognise noise: Not all feedback is worth internalising
  • Celebrate others too: Let others’ achievements inspire, not deflate you
  • Ask for support: Speak up if overwhelmed—talk to a parent, teacher, or counsellor

CBSE result day 2025: Staying grounded when the results are out

Dear students, remember: exam results are just one milestone in a much larger journey. They do not define your intelligence, character, or future potential.
 
Cultivating resilience and maintaining mental well-being are equally important life skills.
 
The CBSE board exams were conducted between 15 February and 4 April 2025. Once announced, students can access their results on the CBSE’s official websites, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app.   For more health updates and wellness insights, follow #HealthWithBS

First Published: May 09 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

