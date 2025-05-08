Home / Education / News / Maharashtra SSC results 2025 date, time to be out soon: Here's how to check

Maharashtra SSC results 2025 date, time to be out soon: Here's how to check

Maharashtra SSC results 2025 date, time: The Maharashtra board will release the SSC results 2025 through the official website, mahresult.nic.in. Here's how to check and download

Exam results
Maharashtra SSC results 2025
Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
Maharashtra SSC results 2025 : Maharashtra SSC results 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon announce the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) results 2025. Reports claim that the board might release the results by the end of the third week of May.
 
Once the results are out, candidates can check them online at mahresult.nic.in, using their login credentials, i.e., roll number and mother’s first name.
 
This year, a total of 16,11,610 students (8,64,120 boys, 7,47,471 girls, and 19 transgender candidates) appeared for the exams, and now they are waiting for the results.
 
The board conducted practical exams from February 3 to February 20, in multiple divisions, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Konkan. 
Maharashtra SSC results 2025  Date Time: 

How to check and download Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results 2025:

  • Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in.
  • On the home page, check for the ‘Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 Result 2025’ link.
  • Students need to enter their login details.
  • The Maharashtra Board Class 10 result will appear on their screen.
  • Students can check and download the scorecard for future reference.

Maharashtra SSC results 2025: Check details

Here are the details mentioned on the Maharashtra Class 10 board mark sheet 2025:
  • Name of the student,
  • Roll number/ Seat number,
  • Date of birth,
  • Parent’s name,
  • Marks scored in all subjects,
  • School name, Grades, and
  • Qualifying status (Pass or Fail)

Maharashtra SSC results 2025: Minimum marks

Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to clear the Maharashtra SSC exams 2025. Last year, a total of 5,58,021 students passed with distinction, which means they have scored more than 75 per cent. The overall pass percentage was 95.81 per cent, and girls performed better than boys, as girls secured 97.21 per cent while boys managed to pass with 94.56 per cent. 

Maharashtra SSC results 2025: Last year’s performance

Last year, the board recorded a pass percentage of 95.81 per cent, led by the Konkan division with a 99.01 per cent pass rate, setting a high benchmark for 2025. 

Maharashtra Board Class 10 results 2025: Revaluation and re-verification

Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for re-verification within two weeks of the results announcement. The board will conduct the supplementary exams scheduled for July 2025, allowing students an opportunity to improve their marks.
First Published: May 08 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

