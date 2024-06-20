Home / Education / News / NEET UG 2024: Fresh admit cards for 1563 candidates released by NTA

NEET UG 2024: Fresh admit cards for 1563 candidates released by NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 Re-test of 1,563 applicants on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in

NEET-UG
NEET UG 2024 re-exam admit card. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 1:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday issued the admit cards for candidates who are now appearing for retest of the NEET UG 2024. The retest is for candidates who had received grace marks by NTA due to loss of exam time. The NTA has made the hall tickets for the June 23 exam available at its official website – neet.ntaonline.in.
The students who received the grace marks in the NEET UG exam will be required to either appear for a re-exam or accept the actual score received by them without grace marks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Supreme Court refuses to stay counselling process 

While hearing new petitions for cancellation of NEET UG 2024, the Supreme Court rejected a stay in the counselling method. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued an order requiring the National Testing Agency (NTA) to accept responsibility for any errors made during the conduct of the NEET UG 2024 exam. 
In addition, it is believed that the National Testing Agency (NTA) informed the Ministry of Education that examination candidates from Patna and Godhra, who are under investigation for allegedly benefiting from irregularities, do not appear to have had any unusual advantage based on an analysis of their marks. 
In the meantime, the top court has also given the NTA the order to hold a retest for the 1563 applicants affected by “loss of exam time”. Students who have registered their email addresses will receive the new admit cards for the NEET UG 2024 retest directly.

NEET UG 2024: Exam schedule (New)

The NEET UG 2024 re-exam will now be conducted on June 23, 2024 in pen and paper mode. The NTA has clearly stated in the notice that the re-exam will be held only for the “compensatory marks” awarded students in the initial evaluation phase. 
The NEET UG 2024 re-exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:20 pm and the results will be available on June 30, 2024 respectively. 

How to download the NEET UG 2024 re-exam admit cards?

    • Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET
    • You will be routed to the homepage of the website.
    • Now, on the homepage, visit the 'Latest News section'.
    • Press on the link that says, “Click here for NEET UG 2024 Admit Card”.
    • Then, a login window will display on your screen.
    • Fill in your login credentials and press on the submit option.
    • The NEET admit card will be showcased on your screen. 
    • View and download it for exam day.

NEET UG Re-Exam 2024: Details on Admit Card 

The NEET UG re-test 2024 admit card is available for download. The following information must be verified on the admit card of students taking the re-exam:
    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Exam centre name and address
    • Reporting time
    • Instructions for students. 

NEET UG Re-Exam 2024: Helpline details 

Candidates are encouraged to get in touch with the authority if they encounter any difficulties downloading their NEET re examination admit card or discover any errors. Call 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or send an email to neet@nta.ac.in to reach the helpdesk.

Also Read

Even 0.001% negligence must be dealt with: SC to NTA on NEET irregularities

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 released, here is how to check and download

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 admit card expected to be out today; more details

NEET-UG 2024-25: Record 24 lakh applications received from candidates

CBSE CTET 2024: Pre-admit card exam city slip expected soon at ctet.nic.in

What is National Testing Agency, exam body slammed over UGC NET, NEET row?

UGC-NET exam cancellation adds fuel to NEET-UG row: What we know. 10 points

'Integrity compromised': NTA cancels UGC-NET exam, matter with CBI

Check 5 Indian schools shortlisted for World's Best School Prizes 2024

NEET-UG row: Congress to protest nationwide on Friday demanding justice

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :NEETNEET UGNEET rowNational Testing AgencyNEET examsNEET question paperNEET result

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story