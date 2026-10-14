The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close registration for the NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round on Wednesday, October 14, at 3 pm. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses must complete registration before the deadline.

According to the official schedule, choice-locking will begin at 4 pm today and last until 10 am on October 15. Originally set to start on October 12, the registration was postponed to October 13.

Both the choice-locking window and choice-filling will end on October 15 at 10 am. Candidates must complete their registration before the deadline if they have not already done so.

NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2026: Important Dates

· Commencement of registration- October 13, 2026

· Last date of registration- October 14, 2026, at 3 pm · Choice-locking starts- October 14, 2026, at 4 pm · Choice-filling and choice-locking ends- October 15, 2026, at 10 am · Seat allotment result- October 17, 2026 · Reporting to allotted colleges- October 19–27, 2026. How to apply for the NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Registration? 1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in. 2. Click on "UG Medical Counselling" tab on the homepage. 3. Choose the link for "New Registration – Stray Vacancy Round 2026". 4. Log in by entering your NEET UG Roll Number, Application Number, and Security PIN.

5. End the application form by filling in all required personal and academic details. 6. Make the payment of the non-refundable counselling fee. 7. Fill in the choice-filling module to choose your preferred medical/dental colleges and courses, then lock your preferences before the deadline. ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th Exam Timetable 2027 to be out today, know more 8. Download and print the Registration Confirmation Page and Payment Receipt for your physical documentation. NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Steps to lock choices? 1. Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in?? 2. Open the UG Medical Counselling section. 3. Log in using the required credentials. 4. Go to the choice-filling section and review the selected colleges and courses.